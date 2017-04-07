REX/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that over the years, Kylie Jenner, has undergone a complete transformation from awkward teen to sexy vixen. Sometimes we forget that Kylie is only 19 years old and in just a few shorts years, she’s totally evolved into a mature woman. So, to celebrate #FlashbackFriday, we rounded up a timeline of Kylie’s stunning beauty evolution from 2008 till now. What look was your favorite of hers? VOTE.

Let’s start with Kylie’s long black hair in 2008 which featured a chunk of hair dyed platinum blonde. From then on, Kylie has dabbled in dying her hair tons of different colors. From jet black to chestnut, she kept her hair around the same hue back in the early days, but in 2012, she started to go blonde. She rocked blonde for a year and tried all different cuts including long waves and a short bob. After blonde, Kylie dove right in and tried out blue, green, orange, and more bright colored hair.

While her hair is one of her most obvious transformations, we have to talk about her LIPS. She started to get lip injections in 2015 and since then, they’ve only gotten bigger. Kylie went from having absolutely no upper lip, to having the most famous voluptuous lips in the world and even built a beauty empire off of them. While she did in fact confirm she had lip injections, what’s still left unsaid is if she did any reconstructive surgery with her butt and waist. She went from being petite and narrow to being curvaceous, and many people think she’s done something.

What do you guys think of Kylie’s beauty evolution? Which look was your favorite of hers? VOTE.

