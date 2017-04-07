Kylie Jenner’s Getting Her Own Reality Show ‘Life Of Kylie’ — Get All The Details

Courtesy of Terry Richardson

Kylie Jenner just keeps on proving that she’s the real superstar in her famous family. We’ve got the details on how she’s getting her very own spinoff show from ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

It was just a matter of time! Kylie Jenner has proved to be the most fascinating of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, or at least E! seems to think so. The 19-year-old is reportedly getting her very own reality spinoff show called The Life of Kylie that will feature how she balances her professional and personal life, according to GossipCop. The site says that there isn’t an episode order yet, but that the show will start shooting “imminently.”

The series will include how the 19-year-old manages her fabulous cosmetics line to hanging out with her besties, many of whom we already know from the reality star’s Snapchat and other social media accounts. The site says despite the couple’s latest breakup, her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga, 27, will be part of the show.

On Feb. 8, Life & Style had a similar report, saying that she was getting her own series and that, “Cameras will follow Kylie around to her glitzy photo shoots and glamorous nights out at LA clubs.” While her sisters might make guest appearances, the show was going to revolve solely around the lip-kit mogul. “Kylie doesn’t want her family to steal her thunder,” their source claimed. “She’s determined to be even bigger than her sister Kim [Kardashian].

Kylizzle has such a fabulous life that we would absolutely LOVE to see a show devoted solely to her world. There are so many competing storylines on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that cuts way back on her airtime. A full hour of nothing but Kylie’s glamorous life would totally slay.

It’s only natural that Kylie would get her own show, as KUWTK has been a launching pad for so many other spinoffs to go along with the family’s brand. Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloe & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons, I Am Cait and most recently Rob & Chyna have all blossomed off of the main mothership series.

