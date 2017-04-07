Fitness Friday: How To Get Motivated To Hit The Gym — Kourtney Kardashian’s Tips

Courtesy of Instagram

Hitting the gym is hard, especially when it’s raining or your friends are headed to happy hour. If Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini body is any indication, your gym session will be worth it! Here’s how she stays motivated.

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, spilled her top workout tips on her app and website on April 6. At almost 40 and with three kids, she is in the best shape of her life! We see her workouts on Snapchat almost every single day — here is how she stays motivated to hit the gym!

“Since I started working out regularly, I’ve noticed such a difference in my anxiety level, body, overall energy and mood,” Kourtney wrote. “Being a working mommy of three, there are a handful of things that keep me excited and motivated to work out.”

Here are her three top tips:

“FRIENDS! Working out with my friends (or my sisters) makes me feel accountable and helps get me through tough sessions. I have so much fun with them and it’s always nice to have a competitive spirit present to make the workout easier or harder! I set the schedule the night before, so I can’t flake in the morning.

NEW WORKOUT GEAR. A major workout session needs cute gear — you know, for motivation. New sneakers or a cute sports bra are great motivation to get to the gym.

MY INNER COACH. On the mornings when I don’t want to work out, I remind myself how good I always feel afterward. In particular, it really helps with my anxiety.”

We love seeing her fun workouts with sister Khloe Kardashian on Snapchat — getting a buddy is a really good way to stay motivated! Kourtney is serious #FITSPO for summer!

HollywoodLifers, are you motivated by Kourtney Kardashian’s workout and gym tips?

