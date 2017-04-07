Kirk Frost & Rasheeda Together On Jamaican Trip — How He’s Winning Her Back

SplashNews

Is love in the air again? ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ stars Kirk and Rasheeda Buckner-Frost are soaking up the sun on a Jamaican getaway, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, after their separation was revealed. They’re having a blast, so will she take him back!?

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, and Kirk Frost‘s, 47, relationship is being put to the test on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, however it might not be a wrap yet! Even though it seems like their 17-year marriage is crumbling after his cheating scandal, he’s pulling out the stops to get back in his wife’s good graces! “Kirk is in Jamaica filming for the show and Rasheeda’s there too,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The drinks are flowing, they’re partying and having fun and Kirk’s worked his way back into Rasheeda’s bed.”

“They’re trying to be slick about it and keep it hidden but it’s happening,” our source added. As fans have been witnessing, Kirk’s been dealing with the fallout of his infidelity on the hit show. He revealed they are “living in separate homes” on the April 3 episode. When he asked what he could do to fix the situation, Rasheeda’s mom Shirleen told them to get a divorce! They married in 1999 and share two sons together, so we still can’t wrap our heads around why he’d mess that up.

Luckily, Rasheeda has been surrounded by her supportive co-stars and they’re definitely keeping a smile on her face. The reality star recently shared a pic of herself with Mimi Faust, 47, Tammy Rivera, 30, Karlie Redd, 38, and Yung Joc, 34. She captioned the snap, “#lhhatl #squad.” Rasheeda also debuted a hot new look this month, rocking long blonde hair and bangs.

Rasheeda has been working really hard to sort things out with her husband Kirk, amid the claims that he fathered a son with his side chick Jasmine Washington, 27. An insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they would be “very surprised” if the mother of two did ever leave him. “She lives for her kids and does not want to break up her family,” our source said. “Even if this baby really is his, I can’t see her leaving, at least not for good.” It sure looks like it!

