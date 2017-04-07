Kim Kardashian Still Regrets Her Sex Tape 10 Years Later: It Was The ‘Biggest Mistake’

Courtesy of E!

Oh, how time flies! It’s officially been a full decade since Kim Kardashian’s explosive sex tape hit the world wide web, and a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she still majorly regrets stripping down for the camera.

It’s sometimes easy to forget about Kim Kardashian’s sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J because she’s such an entrepreneurial powerhouse these days, but she sure hasn’t! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the memory still haunts her.

“Kim still regrets the sex tape ten years later,” the insider explained. “She’s convinced her success has come from hard work and good decisions. But if she could go back and do it over, she would have never agreed to let Ray J film their intimate moments in the bedroom. Kim does not spend time anymore being upset or thinking about the tape but she does see the tape as her biggest mistake and most embarrassing moment on film.”

Kim may be ashamed of the risque video, but we don’t think she needs to be. She’s so much more than that now! She’s a business woman and an entrepreneur with a successful TV show, line of emojis, fashion brand, and modelling career. She’s been on the cover of Vogue, she’s partnered with makeup designer Pat McGrath, and broke the internet with her Paper magazine photo shoot. She’s a stellar mom and wife who would do anything for her family and even stood by her husband during his darkest time, plus she overcame a near-death experience when she was robbed at gun point. Don’t feel bad about your past girly, you’re an all-star!

