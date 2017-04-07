Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape 10th Anniversary: Her Biggest Dramas Since Then

FameFlyNet/REX/Shutterstock/Getty

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since Kim Kardashian was introduced to the world when her sex tape with Ray J was leaked in 2003? But, it’s been a long road since. See a timeline of her drama after the tape — Kim’s 2 divorces, her fight with Taylor Swift, her robbery, and more.

Kim Kardashian, 36, and her ex-boyfriend, rapper Ray J, 36, dated from 2005-2007, and, at one point, everyone thought they’d last forever — That was until their infamous sex tape leaked.

The former couple reportedly escaped to Cabo San Lucas — sometime during their relationship — for a romantic getaway Mexico. While there, they apparently filmed the sex-filled tape where they fooled around for the camera. Then, Kim’s worst nightmare happened in 2007, when the tape was leaked by porn company, Vivid Entertainment, titled “Kim Kardashian Superstar”. To this day, it’s unclear as to who released the tape to Vivid, but the blame game was played pretty hard. The public accused Kim of leaking the sex footage, and she lashed out at Ray J for potentially leaking it, and you know how that went.

Although Kim’s acknowledged that her tape was what initially introduced her to the world, she has said that she’s had to work 10 times harder to build her career so people didn’t see her only in that light. And, a lot has happened since; Check out her 10 biggest dramas since her infamous tape dropped!

1. Kim’s divorce to Damon Thomas — 2004

Yeah, we bet you forgot about this one, right? Well, although Kim’s sex tape was released in 2007, there are reports that claim that it was actually filmed in 2003. So, whether that’s true or not, this is worth noting since half of the world forgets she was married at the age of 19. Long before KUWTK, Kim married Thomas, a music producer in a Vegas wedding in 2000. While it’s unclear when exactly they separated, Kim and Thomas’ divorce docs were leaked in 2010, where she reportedly cited physical and emotional abuse.

2. Kim is accused of butt implants — June 2011

There’s always been a fascination with Kim’s massive booty. But in 2011, the hype was at an all time high that her cheeks were plastic. So what better way to prove that your booty is real than getting an x-ray of it?! And, the verdict? — It was real! The whole thing aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians for the world to see.

3. Kim K loses her diamond earrings in the ocean in Bora Bora — Aug. 2011

Although Kim and Kris Humphries were only married for 72 days, they managed to squeeze in a vacation with her family in Bora Bora. Well, if you thought you had witnessed the meltdown of all meltdowns, well you were sadly upstaged when Kim was thrown into the ocean and lost her diamond earrings that Kris had so kindly purchased for his wife. Kim lost it. And, Kourtney’s reaction is still quoted to this day… Watch it, below.

4. Kim and Kris Humphries divorce — June, 2013

After 72 days of marriage, Kim confessed on KUWTK that she basically wasn’t feeling it anymore with Kris. The two tied the knot in Aug. 2011, and Kim filed for divorce 72 days later. Their split was ultimately finalized in June 2013.

5. Ray J drops a song about he and Kim’s sex tape — 2013

“I hit it first” kind of speaks for itself — That was the infamous name of Ray J’s 2013 hit, that was indefinitely a jab at Kim and Kanye.

6. Kim’s pregnancy problems — 2013

Everyone who watches KUWTK knows that Kim didn’t have the smoothest pregnancy with North West, 3. Kim had a “high risk pregnancy” when she carried North that resulted in a few medical issues, including, Preeclampsia [a pregnancy complication related to high blood pressure]. Kim also had placenta issues with Saint, 1, which made it difficult for her to carry a third child.

7. Rob Kardashian didn’t show up to Kim & Kanye West’s wedding — May 2014

Rob didn’t show up to Kim’s May 2014 wedding to Kanye because he was embarrassed of his weight issues. While it didn’t cause the biggest blowout, it did spark a series of unfortunate events that happened after the fact. Not to mention, it was brought up a million times over. Rob’s weight issues have played a role in his relationships with his family.

8. Kim and Kanye’s infamous fight with Taylor Swift — Feb. 2016

After Kanye dropped the song, “Famous”, which included the lyrics, “For all my Southside n—as that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous / I made that bitch famous”, the war started. Taylor, without mentioning his name, dissed Kanye at the 2016 Grammys. When Kim didn’t like that, she released multiple videos, via Snapchat, of conversations that Kanye had with Taylor where he asked her permission to use the lyrics — something she had denied. And, you can probably guess that they’re not hugging it out anymore..

9. Kim gets robbed in Paris — Oct. 2016

In the story that just about everyone knows now, Kim was held at gunpoint, gagged, bound and tied up inside her apartment in Paris on Oct. 3, 2016, during Fashion Week. She was robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry, including her reported $4 million diamond engagement ring from Kanye West.

10. Kanye West is hospitalized — Nov. 2016

After a series of odd, outspoken rants during multiple concerts on his 2016 tour, Yeezy was hospitalized for 9 days UCLA Medical Center for reported extreme exhaustion and sleep deprivation. After his abnormal behavior, it was speculated that Kanye suffered a mental breakdown. However, it has never been confirmed that he had ever suffered from any mental illness.

At the time of the sex tape’s release, Kim even attempted to sue to prevent the tape from being released. However, she ultimately ended up settling. Today, the sex tape has reportedly made hundreds of millions of dollars and is the most-watch x-rated tape ever. In fact, it has 210 million views, accounting for online, DVD and VividTV, according to TMZ. WOW.

