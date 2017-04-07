Kendall Jenner Leaning On Motivaional Guru Tony Robbins After Pepsi Ad Pulled

Courtesy of Pepsi, REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner sure could use some kind words right now after getting slammed so hard for her ‘tone deaf’ Pepsi ad. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that she’s leaning on motivational speaker Tony Robbins to help get her through this crisis.

Yikes! Kendall Jenner’s flawless image took a major dent this week when she starred in a Pepsi ad that seemed to take cultural appropriation from the Black Lives Matter protests. The backlash was so powerful and ugly that the soda company pulled the ad altogether to make the controversy finally die down. To cope with all of the haters that came after her, the model is turning to a powerful family friend, self-help guru Tony Robbins, 57. “Kendall is leaning on Tony to best navigate through the Pepsi backlash. Kris [Jenner] reached out to Tony as soon as she realized there was a crisis on hand,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s helping Kendall turn this poison into medicine and reassuring her that she can transform all this negativity into something positive and uplifting,” our insider continues. She’s never suffered such a humiliating public backlash like this, so all of the anger directed towards her is something new for the reality star to deal with. Kendall became the butt of so many jokes that all it would take to stop police brutality is the model handing a can of Pepsi to a cop blocking a protest.

“He’s also been reminding her to look at the big picture and to remain in gratitude,” our source adds. What perfect advice, because this is just going to end up being a small blip in her otherwise amazing career. People will quickly forget her part it in and remember that it’s Pepsi’s brand that really got dinged in the advertising debacle. The company is going to keep taking the jokes and memes that their product can stop violent conflict, while Kendall’s role in it is already fading away. She jetted off to Paris Apr. 6 to put this mess behind her and move along with her red-hot modeling career.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall’s image was badly hurt by the Pepsi ad? Or do you think people are over it already?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.