Kendall Jenner ‘Hiding Out In Paris’ After Pepsi Ad Drama: She’s ‘Staying Off Social Media’

Don’t be surprised if you don’t see Kendall Jenner out and about for a bit. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that she is trying to bury herself in her work because she’s so upset about the Pepsi ad backlash. Find out her strict plans to lay low and stay off social media..

Kendall Jenner, 21, is still reeling from the aftermath of her controversial Pepsi ad, that was pulled from the air on April 5, just 24 hours after its release. The young model escaped the Pepsi drama — the same day her commercial got the axe — and was photographed at the airport when she touched down in France. And, it looks like she’ll be there for a while…

“Kendall decided to prolong her stay in Europe after the Pepsi incident and has been hiding out in Paris recovering from her embarrassing career move,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She has been trying to dodge all the negative attention and fallout from the ill-conceived commercial,” and Paris was her escape route.

It’s been three days since the backlash began, and as for how Kendall’s feeling now? — “She is still upset about how the ad was received and will return home shortly, but found comfort in one of her favorite cities, Paris,” our source said. “Kendall has been taking her mind off of the sad incident by getting back to work on a new campaign and trying to avoid looking at social media for a few days.” We also learned that Kendall’s been leaning on self-help guru, Tony Robbins, 57, following her controversial career speed bump.

After Pepsi dropped their new commercial on April 4, the public had an immediate and explosive response. The commercial, titled, Live For Now Moments Anthem, featured Kendall abruptly leaving a photoshoot and joining a crowd of protestors, where she united them with police officers who were patrolling the scene by handing one cop a Pepsi.

Social media goers accused Pepsi and Kendall of appropriating civil rights and protests. The public expressed their anger due to the fact that the soda brand seemingly attempted to capitalize on crises the country is facing. Some also thought that the soda brand was appropriating resistance to Donald Trump and the Black Lives Matter movement just to sell a soft drink.

Pepsi has since released an apology statement that read: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.” Kendall even removed all tweets about Pepsi from her social media. Could her career be in trouble after all of this?

