Kanye West’s $13K Jewelry Line With Jacob The Jeweler Is Here: See The Collection

REX/Shutterstock

Kanye West’s jewelry line is finally here and it turns out that his wife, Kim Kardashian, has been showing off the pieces for months before the official launch! Feast your eyes on his luxe collab with Jacob the Jeweler, which consists of medallion necklaces and rings. Are you a fan of his gold collection?

Feast your eyes on Kanye West‘s new, all-gold-everything jewelry line! Although this is technically the first time we’re seeing the cool collection, it turns out it isn’t actually the first time we’re seeing the pieces — and that’s because Kim Kardashian has been rocking them on the red carpet for months leading up to the launch. Hey, who better to show off the bling than Kanye’s wifey?

Kimmy rocked four gold chains from the collection to the Givenchy Spring 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, right before her harrowing robbery, then showed off three pieces at the 2016 MTV VMAs in August 2016, when she paired them with a vintage Galliano mini dress…but, back to Yeezy’s line.

Kanye teamed up with Jacob the Jeweler’s Jacob Arabo on the 12-piece collection, which included 4 thick gold rings and 8 statement medallion necklaces, all inspired by 14th-century Florentine art. He opened up to Vogue magazine about the inspiration behind the collection. “I wanted to create something that represented timeless love,” Kanye said.

The all-gold designs definitely make a major statement — and they come with a hefty price tag, too. The medallion-style pendant necklaces range from $4,810-$13,360 while the thick-banded rings are priced at $1,530-$9,610.

The rapper continues to expand his fashion empire with his latest collection, which already consists of his coveted Yeezy clothing line and footwear.

Check out some of the designs above and let us know if you’re a fan of his bold gold line.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.