Jordan & Aaron Rodgers Reconciling After QB’s Breakup With Olivia Munn? ‘It’ll Take Time’

There could be a silver lining to the sad breakup between Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers! A source tells HollywoodLife.com on April 7 that the Packers QB may have the opportunity to make up with his family, including brother Jordan.

We were so devastated to hear that longtime couple Olivia Munn, 26, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 33, had decided to call it quits on April 7, but maybe this could be a positive thing! Aaron has been estranged from his family for years, as brother Jordan Rodgers, 28, revealed on The Bachelorette in 2016. So, is there a chance they can now reconcile?

“Jordan is not sure what to think of his brother’s breakup with Olivia,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jordan found out when the rest of the world learned, and is still processing the information.” Well, that’s not a strong start if he had to hear it from the news.

“It will take more than breaking up with his girlfriend to repair Aaron‘s relationship with Jordan and the rest of the family,” the insider continued. “Aaron is simply not that close to any of his family members. Olivia was a small piece of a few bigger issues Aaron has with his family.”

Though Jordan never confirmed why they were so distant, rumor had it that Olivia created some problems, and she only fanned the flames by seemingly shading his fam after the Packers lost the playoffs. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled this far,” she wrote. “Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only *positive* energy.” Hmm.

However, that doesn’t mean the relationship can’t be fixed. “It is going to take some time for the family to heal and be happy again but breaking up with Olivia will make room for the family to hopefully move forward to a better place,” explained the source. We sure hope so!

