Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

This week was full of exciting events and red carpets and some of our favorite stars stepped out in gorgeous outfits. We saw so many different looks and we can’t decide who was best dressed of the week. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Let’s start with Kim Kardashian, 36, because she looked stunning, as always, when she arrived at Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. She opted to wear a sheer white Givenchy Couture gown that was completely see-through, showing off her bare legs and high-waisted underwear. The bodice of the dress was completely bedazzled in pom-poms and jeweled embroidery — it was gorgeous.

Next up, Jennifer Aniston, 48, who has not aged a single day. She arrived at The Leftovers premiere in a sexy, one-shoulder leather mini. Jen looked unbelievably sexy in a skintight black leather Brandon Maxwell Fall 2017 dress. The mini features one long-sleeve and a ruffle on the skirt. She topped her sexy leather look with a pair of strappy Gianvito Rossi ‘Carey’ sandals.

We have to talk about Karlie Kloss, 42, because she donned a stunning blue custom Diane von Furstenberg embellished dress which was completely covered in metallic sequins. The long-sleeve dress hugged her lean frame perfectly and she topped the look off with a cool pair of metallic silver pointy-toed pumps.

Last but never least, Demi Lovato, 24, headed to The Ellen DeGeneres Show rocking a super sexy nude mini dress. Her Zimmermann Spring 2017 dress featured a plunging neckline with lace-up details and a cinched in waists. We love the lace embroidery on the skirt and the hem, plus she accessorized with Pasquale Bruni jewels and rose gold Gianvito Rossi ‘Porofino’ sandals. We loved it!

