Jenna Jameson is a mom again! The blonde bombshell has officially given birth to her 3rd child — 1st with fiancé Lior Bitton — and we could not be more thrilled for the happy couple. Even cuter, now her 8-year-old twin sons are big brothers! Get all the exciting details surrounding their little one’s arrival here.

Jenna Jameson, 42, gave birth to a precious baby on April 7, her fiancee, Lior Bitton, confirmed on Instagram. Baby arrived momma did amazing job,” he wrote. “Everyone healthy and happy. God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you!” This is the couple’s first child together, and, due to Jenna’s age, their cutie’s successful arrival is a true blessing!

Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy. God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you!😘

Jenna is also the proud mother of twin sons Journey and Jesse, 8, whom she shares with retired MMA fighter Tito Ortiz, 42. And while she clearly loves her boys dearly, when she found out she WASN’T having twins again, the blonde beauty was understandably relieved! “My fiancé Lior Bitton and I are over the moon. God has blessed us,” Jenna told People magazine soon after announcing her second pregnancy back in August. “I can confirm that it’s only one baby this time (thank goodness)! I’m looking forward to a fun, healthy pregnancy.”

The star initially announced she had a bun in the oven by posting a sweet Instagram of herself pointing to her budding baby bump. “It’s OFFICIAL!!!!! I’m pregnant!!!!! 👶🏻👼🏼🦄🍭🍼🇮🇱,” she captioned the adorable snapshot. Since then, Jenna routinely updated her 225k followers with baby bump pics — even giving fans detailed insight into her pregnancy. We only hope the baby updates continue now that her little one has officially entered the world! Congrats again to the new mom and dad!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Jenna and Lior? Congratulate the happy couple below!

