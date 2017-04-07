Prevent Yucky White Marks From Deodorant From Getting On Your Little Black Dress

Julian Smith / Epa/REX/Shutterstock

How many times have you spent hours doing your hair and makeup, and as soon as you put on your black dress, you realize your deodorant has created awful, white stripes all over you? Now, there’s a solution!

For too long women like us have had to deal with white streaks on black clothes and yellow stains on white t-shirts. Thankfully, FINALLY, deodorant companies have caught on and science has caught up.

I’ve been using the new Degree Motion Sense Dry Spray UltraClear Black + White since I first got it in November 2016. It smells totally clean and fresh, and I never have to worry about it streaking or staining my clothes.

I actually just spoke to model and beauty guru Olivia Culpo, and she said she uses it, too — so important on the red carpet! You can’t be seen with deo streaks when being photographed — the horror!

She even sprayed the Dry Spray UltraClear Black + White on the front of a (very expensive designer) black dress and there was NO residue — it was totally amazing.

If you love wearing black, like Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and me, (and every New Yorker I know), you have to try this!

Other brands are starting to make products too — Dove has a new formula called Dry Spray Invisible, which claims to leave no white marks on 100 colors that were tested.

This technology seems to only be available in dry spray forms right now, but if you haven’t tried a spray deodorant, do it! I like them better than traditional sticks, to be honest. I even spent years using “clear gels” which are disgustingly thick, sticky and gooey to avoid “white marks.” This is a much better option.

