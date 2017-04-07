Courtesy of Instagram

Harry Styles is breaking free! The One Directioner thrilled fans by dropping his first solo song, ‘Sign of the Times,’ on April 7, and you can LISTEN to it right here. Do you love it?

Harry Styles, 23, has gone out on his own, and we’re totally here for it. LISTEN to “Sign of the Times,” which premiered on BBC Radio 1, below!

The Queen and Bon Iver vibes on this track make it cool and unusual. It’s a bold choice in direction for the former One Direction band member, who could have easily gone the synth-pop/dance music route. Even if he does so with the rest of the album, choosing this as the debut single is a bold move, because it might alienate people looking for that Zayn sound. We admire Harry’s ability to take the risk, and he definitely has the potential to be a more interesting and unique artist in the long run (think Beck). Harry’s audience has grown up with him, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him reach an older demo, too.

See a sample of the lyrics below:

Just stop your crying

It’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away from here

We gotta get away from here

Just stop your crying

It’ll be alright

They told me that the end is near

We gotta get away from here

There’s no question that Harry will perform the single when he appears on Saturday Night Live‘s April 15 episode as the musical guest. And as we know, performers on the show always do two songs — which means another new Harry track is right around the corner. Deep breaths, all.

Harry has been conspicuously absent from the public eye — he hasn’t even posted on Instagram since September 2016 — and has obviously been hard at work on his solo album. Then things got crazy when rumors that the record would be dropping soon began circulating on March 22. Industry website HITS Daily Double reported that Harry’s album is closer than we think, and now that we’ve had a taste of it, we want it more than ever! Rumor has it that the record could debut as soon as Easter weekend, which means it’s primed to be full of spring break bangers. We’re sold.

Harry has signed with Columbia Records for his new direction, and CEO Rob Stringer also teased: “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.” From what we’ve heard here, it’s easy to see the truth in that!

