Harry Styles Loves Being ‘Uncle Harry’ To Liam & Louis’ Kids: It’s ‘Great’ To See Them As Dads

This is SO cute! While promoting his new song, Harry Styles opened up about how much he enjoys watching his One Direction friends, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, welcome children into the world. Aw!

Harry Styles, 23, has a new job title: Uncle Harry! In a new interview with The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 channel, Harry was asked about his relationship with Liam Payne‘s newborn son, and Louis Tomlinson‘s 1-year-old, Freddie. Harry was happy to dish on how cool it is to see his friends as dads, and we can’t get enough of how proud he is of both Liam and Louis!

“I mean, it’s pretty amazing. It’s really amazing,” Harry shared, gushing over his two “nephews”. “I’ve spoken to both of them and they’re super happy and it’s a pretty amazing thing. It’s pretty great to watch.” Aw! Can you just imagine Harry coming over to babysit? Dreamy sigh, ladies!

You can listen to Harry’s interview below:

Harry’s been doing non-stop interviews now that his very first solo single, “Sign Of The Times“, is finally out. He dropped it on Friday, April 7, at 3am PST. Even though it was dropped in the middle of the night in the United States, Harry’s single quickly rose to the #1 spot on iTunes — topping hits like Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like” which came in second, and Kendrick Lamar‘s “Humble” which placed third. Thatta boy, Harry!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Harry being an uncle to Louis and Liam’s kids? Comment below, let us know!

