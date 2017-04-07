Harry Styles, I Had Such High Hopes For Your 1st Song — But I’m Just Not Here For It

REX/Shutterstock

At the risk of being attacked by Harry Styles fans, I’m just going to say it — I’m really not feeling his new song, you guys! Let me explain…

From the moment Harry Styles, 23, announced the release date of his new song, “Sign of the Times”, I began counting down the days. I couldn’t wait to hear what the One Direction singer had been working on over the last year, and the first thing I did when I woke up for work at 5:00 a.m. on April 7 was hit play. Unfortunately, I wasn’t exactly thrilled by what I heard.

Don’t get me wrong — from the very first note, I nearly melted by the sexy sound of Harry’s voice filling my headphones once again (he sounds AMAZING), and I fully appreciate the fact that he’s finally putting out the music he wants to. “Sign of the Times” is an incredibly mature song, with a sound that compares to that of Queen, Bon Iver or David Bowie, but it just feels like Harry’s trying too hard.

Of course, I don’t think he should’ve come out with a track that sounds exactly like what 1D’s done for years, but this just feels too distant from what fans are used to and expect from him. When Zayn Malik, 24, put out “Pillowtalk” in 2016, it was very different from One Direction, but it was still current, understandable and relatable to his loyal followers, proving it’s possible to produce a new sound while still staying true to what your listeners want. To me, “Sign of the Times” just doesn’t do that.

Harry’s fans blew up Twitter with praise and excitement when he put out the song, but I’m pretty sure he would’ve gotten a positive reaction no matter what he released — his fans are SO loyal! That’s great and all, but I’m just trying to be honest here: Pretend this song isn’t by Harry Styles…would you still be as in love with it?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Harry’s new song? Are you loving it…or not a huge fan, like me?

