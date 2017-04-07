Gigi Hadid Flaunts Major Cleavage & Sideboob In Sexy Lace Lingerie — Steamy Pic

SplashNews

Zayn Malik is one lucky dude! Dressed in nothing but sexy undies and a black lace bra, Gigi Hadid flaunted major cleavage while lounging on a cloud-like bed. Her makeup? Flawless. Her hair? Voluminous. Her body? Banging. You’ve got to see the pic!

Is it just us, or is Gigi Hadid, 21, giving off total Brigitte Bardot vibes in this picture? The supermodel’s dreamy attitude has us totally swooning (and drooling), with her bedroom eyes, bedhead hair, and flawless figure. What’s not the love about this moment? Here we have a gorgeous girl laying on a bed in sexy lingerie. Whether or not that bra is a WonderBra, it certainly it doing wonderful things to Gigi’s boobs. Not only does she have major cleavage, she’s also showing serious sideboob!

next to you 🙏🏼❣️ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Boyfriend Zayn Malik must be having a total field day over this picture! Just like, he gets to wake up to this lady almost every single day. The adorable couple are still going strong, and only getting cuter by the second. When the blonde beauty asked her man, “When you’re alone, who do you want next to you?” in an interview, he sweetly replied, “You.” All it took was just ONE word to make hearts across the world melt in synchronization. As if that wasn’t mushy-gushy enough, the lovers even have pet names for each other.

According to the “Pillowtalk” singer himself, Gigi’s pet name is “Gee,” so of course the hunk’s nickname is “Zee.” This pairs perfectly with the couple nickname fans gave them when they first started dating — “ZiGi.” Even when the lovebirds are going long distance, Gigi can’t seem to stop thinking about her bae. The runway stunner captioned her lingerie picture, “next to you,” which implies she wants to be lying in bed with Zayn. Don’t we all?

