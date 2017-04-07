Drake Thinks Chris Brown’s ‘Thirsty’ For Wishing Rihanna’s Mom A Happy Birthday

REX/Shutterstock

Oh snap! Drake is throwing major shade at Chris Brown for wishing Rihanna’s mom a happy birthday so publicly. In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Drake thinks Chris was being ‘extra thirsty.’ Get all the details here!

“It isn’t Drake‘s business, but he thought Chris [Brown] was being extra thirsty by wishing Rihanna‘s mother a happy birthday on Instagram. If he were a real man, he would have sent her mom flowers and a card and did it all on the low, like Drake did, instead of trying to be noticed. Don’t get it wrong, Chris’ message was a nice gesture. But Drake thinks he wasn’t genuine and that he only did it to get Rih’s attention. Drake loves Rihanna and has the utmost respect for her and her family, especially her Monica! But make no mistake, the last thing Drake wants to see is Rih and Chris together,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Drake may not have liked that Chris wished Rihanna’s mom a happy birthday, but the “Umbrella” singer was definitely impressed. “Rih knows Chris is on tour, doing his thing,” an insider told us, “but him taking time to drop her mother a special note like that on Instagram, that speaks volume to Rihanna.”

Does this mean they may get back together? To her, his gesture was “so sweet, sexy even, and unexpected.” Ooh la la! Obviously, these two have a lot of history, so there’s always a chance they’ll get back together, but they’d also have to overcome a lot before doing so — like leave their past in the past.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Chris wishing Rihanna’s mom a happy birthday on Instagram? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.