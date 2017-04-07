Late Night Show Hosts Pay Loving Tribute To Don Rickles: Kimmel, Fallon & More

Courtesy of ABC

To say Don Rickles was beloved by fellow comedians would be an understatement. Late night TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert each paid heartfelt tributes to the icon on their shows Apr. 6 after he passed away at age 90.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host remembered his good pal who made over eight appearance on his show over the years. “There will never be another Don Rickles,” Kimmel said at the top of the segment. “He was probably the greatest talk show guest of all time. Here he is: Mr. Warmth – Don Rickles,” before introducing a three-minute highlight reel of the icon’s most hilarious moments on JKL. Earlier in the day he tweeted, “90 years with Don Rickles weren’t enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already.”

Over on NBC, Fallon shared, “A little sad news, we just learned of the passing of Don Rickles at the age of 90. He was a comedy legend, he’s been on The Tonight Show a countless number of times. I’ve personally been out to dinner with him several times where he said some truly, truly mean things to me. Which if you’re a fan, that’s an honor. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Stephen Colbert, 52, paid tribute on CBS’s The Late Show by telling the audience about when he met the comic legend. “While I didn’t’ know Don Rickles, I did have the incredible honor to meet him once back stage at the Emmys. We were both up for Best Host of a variety show. The better one of us won,” Colbert joked. When he went backstage to congratulate Don, “he told me I was ‘good’. And I felt like a made man. Because we all should have his career and be who he was….married to his wife, I don’t know, 120 years? Something like that. So, God bless you Don Rickles and thank you.”

