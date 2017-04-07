Chris Brown Wants Rihanna At His Concert So He Can Dedicate Vintage Love Songs To Her

REX/Shutterstock

Chris Brown can’t stop thinking of ways he’d like to woo former flame Rihanna! This time, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY he’s imagining her going to one of his tour stops, and dedicating a romantic throwback song to her!

Chris Brown, 27, has been low-key putting the moves on Rihanna, 29, by following her on Instagram, wishing her mom a happy birthday, and texting her all the time, but now he’s thought up a new tactic.

“To be blunt, Breezy would love if Rih came to see him on one of his tour stops,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s not trying to put her to work by performing or anything, he just wants her In his presence. If he knew she was in the audience or backstage, he’d start singing some of his vintage love songs and would dedicate them to her right there on the spot.” That’s actually very sweet! The former couple had a couple of songs together like “Cake,” “Counterfeit,” and “Nobody’s Business.” Maybe he would sing one of those, or maybe he would go for something like “With You” or “Don’t Wake Me Up.”

“Back in the day, he and Rih use to have a blast,” the insider continued. “They’d sit back, have a few drinks and laugh and talk like they were the best of friends which they were at that time. He’s lonely. And yes, the girls throw themselves at him non-stop like the red second hand on a clock. But none of the groupies can match the soulfulness that he has for Rih.” Of course not! Rihanna and Chris have so much history together and basically grew up in the limelight side-by-side. Only time will tell if he’ll ever win her back.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Chris’ plan? Should Rih go to one of his concerts? Let us know!

