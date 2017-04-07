REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Chris Brown and Lil Wayne are now targets of a federal drug investigation, according to a shocking report on April 7. A music producer’s criminal drug trial triggered the probe, after he allegedly bragged about selling to both of the A-list rappers!

Chris Brown, 27, and Lil Wayne, 34, are reportedly now part of a narcotics investigation by federal authorities. Harrison Garcia, 26, who is on trial in Miami federal court for drug dealing, allegedly sent texts to people acknowledging and even bragging that he sold drugs to both of the rappers. The music producer exchanged texts with an associate of Lil Wayne, saying, “I’ll shoot u some trees,” according to TMZ. Harrison added, “It’s for Wayne.” He also reportedly sent a screenshot of a $15,000 bank deposit from Chris, saying, “Look who put money in my account.”

A woman wrote, “What that for LOL” and Harrison responded with a couple of smiley faces with the message, “Drugs … lean and sh*t,” the Miami Herald reports. When the music producer was first arrested in Oct. 2016, he reportedly confessed that he sold Lil Wayne “a lot of narcotics,” according to a federal agent’s testimony on April 6 in Harrison’s trial. The defendant often poses on social media next to exotic cars, jewelry, expensive sneakers, wads of cash and guns. He’s also taken pics with both rappers, so the feds believe he used drug money for his purchases.

Harrison got into a lot of trouble for allegedly selling lean, or cough syrup “sizzurp” drinks, via Instagram direct messages. Chris reportedly hung out with the music producer, also known as “Cuban Harry.” Harrison appeared on Breezy’s “Cut It Baby” video so they seem to have formed a bond. Lil Wayne suffered several seizures last year and he’s openly admitted to abusing the drink.

Fans are hoping Lil Wayne is over sizzurp for good these days, especially after his scares last year. The combination of prescription-grade cough syrup and soda is highly addictive and an expert EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the drink can trigger his seizures.

