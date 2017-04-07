Camila Cabello rocks out with Pitbull and J Balvin for the English language edition of ‘Hey Ma.’ The hit track’s new video debuted on Apr. 7 ahead of the release of ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ and it will totally have you dancing!

Check out Camila Cabello! The 20 year-old former Fifth Harmony member totally jammed out with Pitbull, 36, and J Balvin, 31, for the English language version of “Hey Ma,” which arrived on Apr. 7. The trio debuted their track as part of The Fate Of The Furious soundtrack on Mar. 8. The video matched the song’s upbeat vibes and even featured Vin Diesel, 49, and Michelle Rodriguez, 38, from the movie franchise!

Camila looked stunning in a matching floral skirt and off-the-shoulder crop top. She danced through the Cuban streets where they filmed the video in Feb. 2017. She changed into a flirty night look. Camila rocked an all-white outfit with a ruffled top and white pants. Her shoes gave her ensemble the perfect pop of color with bright red heeled sandals.

Camila has totally taken the world by storm since her split from Fifth Harmony. She appeared on the March/April cover of Latina magazine. “I started in the group when I was just 15. I needed to follow my heart and my artistic vision,” she explained about her decision to leave the group. “I’m grateful for everything we had in Fifth Harmony and for [this new] opportunity. I am less focused on success and more on doing my best and pursuing my artistic vision to the fullest, wherever that takes me,” she told the mag. Camila admitted that she admits she has other goals beyond expanding her music career. “I want to make music, but I also want to go on road trips with friends. I want to go backpacking around Europe. I want to meet a Spanish boy in Spain and fall in love,” she said.

