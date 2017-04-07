Caitlyn Jenner Gets Emotional Over Her ‘Mistakes’ In Diane Sawyer Interview

Two years after her transition, Caitlyn Jenner is getting emotional about the ‘mistakes’ she made during her new interview with Diane Sawyer. In the teaser clip for ABC’s special edition of ’20/20,’ she opens up about her experience!

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, was hailed as brave after proudly saying “I am a woman” on national television. Now, two years have passed and she met up with Diane Sawyer, 71, to touch bases for a follow-up after their bombshell interview from 2015. The reality star admitted to making some “mistakes” while discussing her decision to go public, in the teaser clip for ABC’s special edition of 20/20 that will air April 21. “Do you ever have doubt you did the right thing?,” Diane asks. The interview will come three days before the release of her tell-all book The Secrets Of My Life.

Diane sat down with the former Olympian in 2015 for an exclusive interview after longtime speculation that the newly referred to Caitlyn was transitioning to female. Two months after the headline-making interview, she introduced herself to the world on the cover of Vanity Fair with a classy shoot. She’s since starred in two seasons of an E! reality show that was cancelled last year.

In the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Caitlyn is seen telling Khloe Kardashian, 32, that she’s upset nobody from the family calls her anymore. While stopping by her house, she admits, “I just really feel like over the last year and a half we certainly have grown apart. Day after day after month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in.” Obviously, the ladies have a very busy schedule, but she’d still like to catch up every once in a while!

“It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mom and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive,” Khloe revealed, explaining her side of their fallout. “So not having you in my life, it’s a huge blow because I’m like okay, my second dad, this guy that I’ve grown up with, that raised me, was taken away from me,” she added, “but no one really let me have that.”

