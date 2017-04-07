The Weeknd ‘Relieved’ Bella Hadid’s Finally Moving On After Their Split

REX/Shutterstock

With Bella Hadid sparking new romance rumors, The Weeknd is beyond ‘relieved’ to know that she’s finally moving on from their heartbreaking split. Now the singer is free to focus on other happier things, like Selena Gomez. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE!

This ain’t no false alarm — Bella Hadid, 20, is moving on! The fact that she’s potentially found new love with a hot model allows The Weeknd, 27, to enjoy his romance with Selena Gomez, 24, totally guilt-free. “He’s relieved that Bella appears to be doing well,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s completely wrapped up with Selena and hopes Bella can feel the same way about someone else new too. The Weeknd thinks Bella is an awesome woman and any guy would be lucky to date her. Or even better, call her their girlfriend” So sweet!

To ensure that her chapter with the “Starboy” crooner is over for good, Bella unfollowed both him and his new love interest on Instagram. It’s a little ironic since the couple also chose to stop following the supermodel just a few weeks prior. In any case, Bella doesn’t seem to phased by it since she’s reportedly dating Australian model Jordan Barrett. The rumored couple were photographed walking around New York City on Apr. 6, roughly six months after she and The Weeknd parted ways.

It sounds like Bella wasn’t interested in swearing off dating for very long. Just a few days ago on Apr. 4, the runway veteran admitted that she had no intention of looking for a new boyfriend. Instead, she was “really focusing on myself, and my work, and just being the best that I can be.” Was she telling a little white lie, or was she trying to keep Jordan a secret for awhile? Either way, we think Bella and the Aussie hunk would make an extremely cute couple — maybe even cuter than Selena and The Weeknd!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy that Bella is moving on from The Weeknd? Comment below.

