Bella Hadid Moving On From The Weeknd With Sexy Australian Model? — See Pics

Does Bella Hadid have a new man in her life six months after breaking up with The Weeknd?! Fans are buzzing about a potential new relationship for the supermodel when she was photographed with Jordan Barrett in NYC on April 6. What’s going on here!?

Bella Hadid, 20, who generally remains stone-faced and focused in front of paparazzi, had a huge smile on her face as she exited an SUV in New York City on April 6. Hmm…could that sexy Australian model, Jordan Barrett, 20, who came out of the car right behind her, have something to do with why she’s so happy?!

In high waisted jeans and a tight black shirt with matching leather jacket, Bella looked totally chic as she walked to the pair’s destination, with Jordan following close behind. Of course, these two are both models, so this could simply be a case of them working together…but they would totally make a hot couple, don’t you guys think!?

Bella ended a year-long relationship with The Weeknd, 27, in October 2016, and hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since. However, in a recent interview, she admitted that she’s “focusing on [herself]” and work right now, without worrying what guys think about her.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old has moved on with a very public new romance: He’s totally hot and heavy with Selena Gomez! The pair were first linked in January, when they were photographed kissing on a date night. Since then, they seem to have gotten serious fast — she’s visited him on tour twice and already met his family in Toronto. We can imagine that it hasn’t been easy for Bella to see this new relationship play out so publicly, but she looks to be doing just fine based on these new pics with Jordan!

