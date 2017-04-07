Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick ‘Back At It Again’: Have They Reunited?

Courtesy of Instagram

Cuties! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had the time of their lives on a Hawaiian getaway with their three kids. We’ve got the details on how the reality star has admitted that she’s now ‘back at it again’ with her baby daddy!

There’s nothing like a tropical paradise to bring out romantic feelings, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick, 33, sure had been looking cozy on their recent Hawaiian vacation. Even though they kept close to each other poolside where the mom of three flaunted her a-maz-ing bikini body, they haven’t rekindled their relationship. Which is SUCH a bummer because these two are just SO destined to be.

Kourt shared a selfie on her Instagram Apr. 7 showing she and Scott with a lush green mountain backdrop. They both wore matching aviator shades and the brunette beauty looked so stunning in a plunging white tank top. While they look like perfect partners, the reality queen made sure to tell fans that the trip was all about the well-being of their kids. She captioned the shot, “MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills.” Womp womp. That’s about a clear a message that she could give that they definitely are NOT romantically involved. And with that, our dreams are dashed.

B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

It looks like Kourt wanted to make it very clear to everyone that the pair are not together after a series of photos dropped showing her in a sexy white bikini while relaxing next to Scott, looking like a very much on-again couple. While their three kids were with them, they had plenty of alone time together, prompting fans to wonder if they had romantically reunited at last. The selfie she shared looks like it was taken during a recent trip to the Oahu set of Jurassic Park, where they took kids Mason, seven, Penelope, four and Reign, two. Nothing to see here other than just a happy family vacation!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Kourtney will eventually get back together one day? Are they meant to be?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.