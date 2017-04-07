‘Andi Mack’ Premiere: If You Loved ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ Then You’ll Love This Show

‘Andi Mack’ premiered on April 7, and the series is one of the best new shows of 2017. The show was created by Terri Minsky, who came up with ‘Lizzie McGuire.’ Everyone was obsessed with ‘Lizzie McGuire’ back in the day, and ‘Andi Mack’ is that show for a new generation.

Andi Mack is about to turn 13 years old. She thinks her life is going to change and it is. Big time. Her older sister, Bex, comes home for her birthday. Bex is a total free-spirit and super independent. Basically, she’s the complete opposite of her and Andi’s mom, Celia, who is the epitome of a strict mom. She just wants the best for her kids!

Bex announces to the family that she’s moving back home. Celia isn’t that excited about the news. There’s definitely some tension between this mother and daughter. Bex says she’s ready to finally get her life together.

Andi is a lot like her sister. She’s very creative and can make anything into art. Andi and Bex are close, even though they don’t get to see each other very often. Later, Bex and Celia argue over a box. Apparently, this box of Bex’s holds secrets that they both don’t want to come out. Bex says she’ll keep the secrets buried, but she goes and shows the box to Andi. More on this later.

For Andi’s birthday, Bex got her a frisbee lesson with Jonah Beck, who is Andi’s adorable crush. He may be one of the popular guys in school, but he’s the ultimate nice guy. Andi can barely form words when she’s around him. Andi is all us whenever we talk to our first crushes. Andi and Jonah hit it off famously. Jonah even wants her to join the ultimate frisbee team! Andi is overwhelmed with happiness and lets it slip that she likes Jonah. She covers up her slip like a pro. Turns out, Jonah already has a girlfriend named Amber, who’s in high school. Andi thinks she doesn’t have a chance with Jonah.

Andi may be a little awkward — who isn’t at that age? — but she’s got some serious spunk. She makes quite the first impression with Amber. However, she’s still got some growing up to do. She’s not as confident as she will be one day, but she’s getting there. Later, Andi gets a text from Jonah!

A Secret That Changes Everything

Andi goes to apologize to Bex for freaking out at the park over Jonah and Amber. This is when Bex decides to give Andi the shock of her life. She pulls a picture out of the box of her holding Andi. “I’m not your sister,” she says. “I’m your mother.” MIC DROP!

Not surprisingly, Andi freaks out. She’s mad she’s been lied to her whole life by the people who love her! Celia is really upset, too. She’s been Andi’s mother for 13 years, and those feelings just don’t go away. Andi tries to wrap her head around the revelation. She’s always seen Bex as her cool older sister, not the “mother who abandoned me.” Bex promises there’s more to the story. She gives Andi some room to breathe, but leaves her with this, “I’ll always love you, and I always have.”

The next day, Andi starts asking about her father. Bex isn’t ready to tell her who he is quite yet. She’s asks Andi to make something out of their hospital bracelets. Aw! But Andi just can’t resist grabbing the box and trying to figure out who her dad is.

At dinner, Bex realizes that she’s also got a lot of learning to do. There’s a lot she doesn’t know about Andi or how she’s lived her life these past 13 years. Afterwards, Andi admits she took Bex’s box. Even if Andi did go through the box, which she didn’t, she wouldn’t have found her dad. Bex took the picture out because she knew Andi was going to through the box. Andi admits she still hasn’t told Cyrus and Buffy, her two best friends, about Bex. Bex is shocked, but Andi counters that Bex hasn’t revealed everything yet either.

‘Andi Mack’ Is The New Show You Need To Be Watching

Speaking of Buffy and Cyrus, they’re your new Miranda and Gordo. They’re supportive, loyal, and so much fun. Buffy is sassy to the max. She doesn’t want to the compared to a “fictional vampire slayer on a television show from the last century.” LOL. But she has started watching the show and kind of loves it.

Andi makes Jonah a bracelet and gives it to him at the next practice. Jonah loves his gift and hugs Andi. Unfortunately, Amber catches them hugging. The next day, Andi sees Jonah’s bracelet on Amber’s wrist! Nooooo! Buffy and Cyrus, who do find out about Bex, are right by Andi’s side as Amber tries to go to war with Andi with her eyes. Girl needs to chill! Buffy hilariously makes a Lemonade reference with “Andi with the good hair.” The episode ends with Andi giving Amber another dose of spunk as she refuses to cower over her.

Andi Mack was one of the strongest premieres I’ve seen in a long time. Disney Channel definitely has a hit on their hands with this one. The show is sweet, relatable, current, and fun. Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi) is a gem. She is so incredible as Andi. When you watch her, she makes you feel everything she’s feeling. You see yourself in Andi Mack, and that has a lot to do with Peyton’s performance.

Joshua Rush (Cyrus) and Sofia Wylie (Buffy) are perfect and adorable as Andi’s BFFs. Asher Angel (Jonah) is so charming and sweet. I can’t wait to see more of Jonah and Andi’s friendship. There’s nothing quite like the magic of a first crush! Andi Mack is a family show at its core, and Lilan Bowden (Bex), Lauren Tom (Celia), Stoney Westmoreland (Ham) round out the Mack family. As Andi learns to see Bex as a mother, this will put Celia in an interesting position. Hopefully, we get to see how the dynamic between Bex and Celia got to where it is now.

The scenes between Bex and Andi are so genuine and effortless. Their relationship is so important and how it evolves is going to be essential. Andi Mack gives off an old Disney Channel vibe in a really good way. Lizzie McGuire became such a hit because of it’s relatability, and Andi Mack gives you the same feeling. This show has so much heart. I hope you love it as much as I do!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the premiere of Andi Mack? Let us know!