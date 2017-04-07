Paige’s Fiance, Alberto Del Rio, Goes On Drunken Rant Against Her ‘P*ssy’ Haters: F**k You

Alberto Del Rio has had it with haters dissing him and his WWE fiancee Paige! The hunky pro-wrestler slammed the ‘pu**ies’ and ‘dumba**es’ at the WWE as well as internet trolls for ‘talking crap.’ Watch for yourself, here!

Alberto Del Rio, 39, doesn’t want anyone talking sh** about him or his fiancee WWE star Paige, 24, and he didn’t hold back when he went on a tipsy rant at a bar on April 7. The pro-wrestler began gushing about how much he hates the WWE (despite the fact that Paige is still a WWE wrestler) and doubled down on earlier insults he had made about the people in charge there.

“Everybody knows the way I feel about that company… Everybody knows the way I feel about those p***ies from WWE,” said Alberto in a Periscope live video from the dimly lit bar. “And I’m gonna say it again. Those p***ies from the WWE, especially, the one with the big nose. So, I said it again and I’m going to put it on the site, because I don’t care anymore.”

A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@el_patron_alberto) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

On top of that, he addressed trolls that throw hate at his girl and himself. “There are some dumb a**es out there, just, liking to talk crap about us or about what we do. They only see the bad things, they don’t see the good things we do.” Paige agreed, talking about how they donate money to children’s education. That’s interesting because he also told fans that she’s pregnant!

Despite Alberto slamming her bosses, Paige made it clear that she’s obsessed with her fiance. “He’s always trying to get me in trouble. I love him because he’s a pain in the a**. I’m constantly just like ‘shhh.'”

Alberto had started the drama on April 6 during another video. “You remind me of one of the bosses in WWE, with the big f***kin’ nose, big f***kin’ pu**ies. Ya know, I’m close to the next town. Stamford. I could pay a visit to somebody. Stamford is only forty-five minutes away. That’s where all the pu**ies live, right? I could go there and just knock on someone’s door, ‘Hey, big nose with the small d**k.’” Yikes!

