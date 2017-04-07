Aaron Rodgers & Olivia Munn Fighting Over Marriage & Babies Before Breakup

REX/Shutterstock

First comes love, then comes? Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn had been arguing about marriage and babies before their split, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The former flames shockingly parted ways shortly after sparking engagement rumors!

Aaron Rodgers, 33, and Olivia Munn, 36, seemed to be blissfully in love during their three-year romance, but the power couple has reportedly decided to call it quits. The exes recently sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring, yet it seems they have very different timelines when it comes to taking those next big steps. “Aaron and Olivia had the marriage talks and the baby talks but they couldn’t decide when to do it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron surprisingly was more in a rush than Olivia.”

“Olivia still is more interested in her career and was looking to try for kids in a few years,” our insider explained. “So they weren’t really moving forward, they were staying put and things were getting stale so they decided that it would be better apart then together. The whole they are still friends is true, they are still friendly but don’t expect them to have any BBQ’s together anytime soon. It was time to move on or move forward with the relationship and moving on won.”

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source close to Aaron and Olivia shockingly told PEOPLE on April 7. The former flames reportedly “remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.” The couple has been together since 2014, after crossing paths at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

There’s been major speculation that Olivia is to blame for Aaron’s feud with his family, especially after the Packers star’s father told the New York Times that “fame can change things.” Meanwhile, the couple seemed to be great together, as they reportedly rarely fought. Even after their split, we’re glad to see that them staying cordial with each other, so a reconciliation could be possible.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Olivia and Aaron will make up or is it over for good? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.