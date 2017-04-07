Olivia Munn & Aaron Rodgers’ Cutest Moments: Relive Their Romance After Shocking Split

REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly called it quits after 3 years together. She’s cheered him on at his NFL games, they’ve stunned on countless red carpets and we’re here to help you reminisce their love! Let’s take a trip down memory lane! Relive their sweetest moments!

Another Hollywood couple is reportedly over and it’s so sad. Aaron Rodgers, 33, and Olivia Munn, 36, “have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE magazine. While they may have called it quits, the mag reported that they “remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.” UGH!

The actress and the Green Bay Packers star quarterback started dating at the end of 2014, and they even sparked engagement rumors as recent as Jan. 2017! Olivia stepped out with a diamond rock on her left-hand ring finger and the speculation that Aaron had popped the question spread like wildfire. So, what could have happened?!

But, all’s well that ends well, right? Olivia and Aaron, who’ve been adamant about keeping their relationship private, seemed to have the perfect relationship. Typically, when Hollywood couples keep their love life private, the relationship tends to only get better. But let’s not concentrate on the negative.

We have to talk about how Olivia and Aaron are the proud parents to two rescue dogs, Chance and Frankie Rodgers! Frankie even has an Instagram where the former couple made a cameo in one of the photos! And, Olivia rarely posted photos of Aaron to her Instagram, but she did post this sweet photo of him holding Frankie in 2016. She even captioned the sweet photo with “and a million times over, my heart melts…”. Amazing!

and a million times over, my heart melts… @frankierodgers12 #adoptdontshop #rescue A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 1, 2016 at 3:18pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the news of their reported split!

