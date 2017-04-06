Pippa Middleton’s Wedding: When, Where, Who & Everything Else You Need To Know

REX/Shutterstock

Here comes the bride! Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are almost at the alter! With their wedding ceremony just months away, it’s time to put the finishing touches on the lavish plans! From the royal guests, to the famous designers, and the extravagant venues — get the exciting details!

Pippa Middleton, 33, and hedge fun millionaire, James Matthews, 41, will tie the knot just before the summer and the countdown is officially on! James popped the question in July 2016, with a 3.5-carat Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from London jeweler, Robinson Pelham, and we’ve all been waiting for their special day. So, here’s everything we know!

When is the wedding?: May 20, 2017

Where will the wedding take place?: Pippa and James will tie the knot at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, according to E! News. The church is very special to the Middleton family because it’s where Pippa and her siblings — Kate, 35, and James, 29 — attended services when they were kids.

Who is in the wedding party?: Kate will be in attendance at her little sister’s wedding, a source told the site. However, it is unclear if she will be a bridesmaid. Kate and Pippa’s brother, James, as well as Pippa’s fiancé’s three siblings will potentially be members of the wedding party. The site notes that there’s been speculation that Kate may not be in the wedding party due to her fear of stealing the spotlight from Pippa. Another shift of the spotlight could be with James Matthew’s brother, Spencer; he is a reality TV star in Britain, and he’s pretty easy on the eyes.

Kate’s and Prince William‘s children — Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1 — are both anticipated to be in the wedding, with Charlotte acting as a flower girl, and George as a “page boy” or ring bearer, as reported by E!.

Who is on the guest list?: There has been no confirmation of a guest list thus far, but the site reports that Prince Harry, 32, will potentially be in attendance at the ceremony; which means, his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, 35, will most likely attend as his plus one; that is of course, if he shows up.

Pippa’s Wedding dress: While nothing has been confirmed, British designer, Giles Deacon, is a rumored favorite of Pippa’s, according to the site. Pippa and her mother were reportedly caught meeting the fashion creator in 2016. However, Jenny Packham, 52, and Victoria Beckham, 42, are two names who are reportedly in the mix of potential wedding dress designers for Pippa. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Where is the wedding reception?: The after-party will reportedly go down at Pippa and Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael‘s, Georgian Grade II-listed manor home, according the Telegraph and HELLO! magazine. The property reportedly consists of 18 stunning acres of land.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will be in Pippa and James’ wedding party?

