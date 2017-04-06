USA VS. Russia Live Stream: Watch Women’s Soccer Friendly Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Well, this will be interesting. As tensions between the USA and Russia rise, their women’s soccer teams will meet for a pair of international friendlies. The first match kicks off on April 6 at 8:30 PM ET so tune in to see all that goes down!

Amid all the accusations surrounding President Donald Trump, 70, Russia, Vladimir Putin, 64, and the 2016 American election, this match between the US Women’s National Team and Russia’s team suddenly has a lot more political drama to it. Here’s hoping that things remain “friendly” in this soccer friendly. The action takes place at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, so don’t miss an exciting music.

It’s been three years since the USA last met Russia for a pair of friendlies, according to US Soccer. They two teams clashed in 2014, with the US walking await with a pair of blowouts: 7-0 and 8-0. It may not be much different this time. While the US women failed to win the SheBelieves Cup, they still remain an offensive threat. Plus, the Russians are ranked 23 in the world.

Jill Ellis will try to convince fans that she still deserves the coaching job, as the US women’s manager will field a team led by Carli Lloyd, Crystal Dunn, Christen Press, Alex Morgan and more. “This is our last chance to get together before the NWSL starts and we’ll take full advantage of the training time as well as the two matches against a team in preparation for the European championships,” Jill said.

“Following these matches, my staff and I will begin a heavy investment in attending and evaluating the NWSL games as well as tracking our players overseas before we get back together for our European trip in the summer.” If the US Women struggle with this game, they’ll have another chance. After this match, the Russians will head to the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas. The stars at night are big and bright in the deep heart of Texas and the soccer action is just as amazing.

Who do you think will win this match, HollywoodLifers? Will the US rebound from the SheBelieves Cup failure or will the Russians upset the Americans?

