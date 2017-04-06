PGA 2017 Masters Live Stream: Watch The Opening Round Of The Golf Tournament

AP Images

Fore! It’s time for the biggest and brightest stars in golf to hit the links, as the 2017 Masters tournament kicks off on April 6! Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and more are set to hit the course, so don’t miss it when the action kicks off at 9:00 AM ET.

It’s the first of golf’s four major championships, and one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of sports. The Masters, taking place at Augusta National Golf Club in August, Georgia, will see amateurs and legends play side-by-side. Will Dustin Johnson, 30, claim his first Masters win, or will the day be won by Rory McIlroy, 27? There’s only one way to find out – tune in throughout the day to see the exciting start to this year’s tournament. Coverage runs from 9:00 AM ET to 7:00 PM ET.

Dustin, Rory and Jordan Spieth, are the favorites heading into the tournament. Dustin is coming off one of his best years ever, while Rory has been in the Top 10 over the past two years. Jordan is under 25 in three starts, according to CBS Sports, and is the first player since Tom Watson in 1977-79 to have three straight top-2 finishes. Could this year be the one where he finally wins?

Don’t count out Rickie Fowler. The 28-year-old is coming off winning the Honda Classic, according to ESPN, and after ranking in the PGA Tour’s top 30 in strokes gained for chipping, putting and driving (while posting the lowest scoring average) he could bust out and take the ceremonial green jacket for his own.

“I’m making a lot of birdies right now, and that bodes well around [the Augusta] course,” Rickie said to CBS Sports. “You’re going to make mistakes. You’re going to have to settle for bogeys here and there. I have allowed myself to overcome mistakes and bogeys and, unfortunately, some doubles in the past couple tournaments.”

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.