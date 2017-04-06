Harvard Vs. Minnesota Duluth Live Stream: Watch The NCAA Frozen Four Online

REX/Shutterstock

Now that March Madness is a thing of the past, it’s time for NCAA hockey to crown a new champion. Harvard takes on the University of Minnesota Duluth in the Frozen Four game and we’ve got your way to watch when the puck drops at 6pm EST Apr. 6.

It’s go time! College hockey has narrowed down the teams for the NCAA Frozen Four, and Harvard will square off against the University of Minnesota Duluth for the chance to play for the national championship. Neither team made it this far in their 2015-16 seasons, so the game will mean a lot to both sides. UMD won their first NCAA Championship back in 2011 and the Bulldogs surely want to add another banner to hang over their home ice in Amsoil Arena. Scroll down for the live stream details on how to watch the big game.

The tournament is being held for the first time in Chicago, and the hockey loving city residents as well as fans of both teams will be packing the United Center to watch all the icy action. Harvard has made 13 trips to the Frozen Four but haven’t taken home a national championship since 1989, the only year they made it past the semi-final game. UMD has five appearances in the tournament, including their 2011 victory. The winner will move on to face either top seeded Denver or Notre Dame in the finals game Apr. 8.

The Crimson are on a hot streak with 16 consecutive wins, breaking the program’s previous record of 15 in the year that they went on to win the national title. UMD enters the tournament as the number two seed, and they’ve been on a roll as well. The Bulldogs have won their last seven games and are heading into the Frozen Four with plenty of momentum. Their goalie Hunter Miska, 21, is up for the Mike Richter Award, which honors the most outstanding goaltender in NCAA men’s hockey. It will be given out the night after the game, so if he can stop Harvard’s hard scoring duo of Alexander Kerfoot, 22, and Tyler Moy, 21, it would be icing on the cake to take home the big prize and play for the NCAA title.

