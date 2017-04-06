Denver Vs. Notre Dame Live Stream: Watch The NCAA Hockey Frozen Four Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

The puck stops here! Top seeded University of Denver is taking on Notre Dame in college hockey’s Frozen Four, and we’ve got your way to watch the big NCAA semi-final game via live stream at 9:30pm EST Apr. 6.

Whew! Now that March Madness is in the rear view mirror, it’s time for the NCAA to crown a new collegiate hockey champ, and the Frozen Four sees top seeded Denver play Notre Dame for the right to head on to the finals. None of the current players on any of the Frozen Four teams has every taken the ice for a national championship game, so both squads will be fighting hard to advance. For the first time, the event is being held in Chicago, with the tourney taking place at the United Center. Scroll down for the link to watch the game’s live stream.

The Pioneers have long had one of the best puck programs in nation, and this is their 16th appearance in the Frozen Four. The school has seven national championships to brag about, including back to back wins in 2004 and 2005. The Fighting Irish are making their third appearance at the big dance, having never won the title. They came close back in 2008, making the finals, but lost the title to Boston College.

The Pioneers mission is clear… Take home the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/sKwG6r3LPJ — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 5, 2017

Notre Dame takes the ice at the United Center! #FrozenFour https://t.co/EdYflIoLzv — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 5, 2017

This could be a low scoring game, as both teams have incredible goalies with Tanner Jaillet of Denver and Cal Petersen of Notre Dame. Cal is 52 saves away from 3000 for his college career. His game against the Pioneers will mark his 90th straight start, which is the fourth-longest streak in NCAA Division I history.

Both men are up for the prestigious Mike Richter Award, which honors the most outstanding goaltender in NCAA men’s hockey. That will be announced on Apr. 7, after one of the guys will officially be playing in the finals. The game follows the match-up between Harvard and the University of Minnesota Duluth showdown, so the winner of the Denver vs. Notre Dame game will already know who they will be facing in the NCAA Championship game Apr. 8.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to be tuning in to watch the Frozen Four? Are you a hockey fan?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.