U.S. Launches Massive Airstrikes On Syria After 72 Killed In Chemical Weapon Attack

Oh no! It sure didn’t take long for Donald Trump’s administration to get involved in a military crisis, as the U.S. launched over 50 tomahawk cruise missiles into Syria Apr. 6. We’ve got more details on the shocking developments, right here.

This is getting really scary. The U.S. military took a heavy offensive against Syria Apr. 6, launching over 50 tomahawk cruise missiles onto an airbase near the city Homs. That’s not far from where a chemical weapon attack happened two days ago that killed 72 people, including 11 children in the rebel held town of Idlib. President Bashar al-Assad‘s forces were allegedly behind the deadly incident and that prompted President Donald Trump to rethink his position on relations with the war-torn Middle Eastern nation.

Trump had always said that military action wasn’t the answer, especially since this was just another development within Syria’s long and ongoing civil war. He didn’t even seek congressional approval to move forward with the bombing, that could escalate U.S. involvement in the volatile region. It also pits our government against the Russians, as Vladimir Putin has been a strong proponent of Assad’s regime.

Trump on Syria attacks: "Vital national security interest of the US to deter & prevent the use of chemical weapons" https://t.co/l9V79j9Wwo pic.twitter.com/M8fHO1wSII — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 7, 2017

Trump had already flown to his home in Palm Beach, FL when the news broke, and gave a televised address saying, “There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons.” He claimed that it was a “vital national security interest” that prompted the bombing of Shayrat military airbase. “No child of God should ever suffer such horror,” as he described the attack that saw children desperately fighting to breathe.

Senate Republicans John McCain and Lindsey Graham applauded the move, saying in a joint statement that our nation “has sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin’s Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs.”

