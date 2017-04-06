U.S. Launches Massive Airstrikes On Syria After 72 Killed In Chemical Weapon Attack

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no! It sure didn’t take long for Donald Trump’s administration to get involved in a military crisis, as the U.S. launched 50 tomahawk cruise missiles into Syria Apr. 6. We’ve got more details on the shocking developments, right here.

This is getting really scary. The U.S. military took a heavy offensive against Syria Apr. 6, launching 50 tomahawk cruise missiles onto an airbase near the city Homs. That’s not far from where a chemical weapon attack happened two days ago that killed 72 people, including 11 children in the rebel held town of Idlib. President Bashar al-Assad‘s forces were allegedly behind the deadly incident and that prompted President Donald Trump to rethink his position on relations with the war-torn Middle Eastern nation.

Story developing….

