US Launches Airstrikes Against Syria After Barbaric Gas Attacks & Stars Speak Out

Kerry Washington, Rosie O’Donnell and more stars voiced their shock and disbelief after Donald Trump authorized US missile strikes into Syria on April 6, not far from where the barbaric gas attack happened two days ago. See the passionate tweets!

President Donald Trump, 70, authorized the strikes on two airfields in western Syria on April 6, shortly after the chemical weapon attack happened. Speaking from his resort in Florida, Trump said the attack was in the nation’s “vital national security interest” and that the United States must “prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.” After the news made its rounds, several stars voiced their shock and outrage over the matter, using Twitter to vent their frustrations. Kerry Washington, 40, wrote, “Wait. What?! Heart breaking. #Syria.”

Bombing Syria has real consequences. Syrian lives have been pre-empted for years. #Scandal being pre-empted is inconsequential. — Joe Morton (@JOEtheMORTON) April 7, 2017

I MEAN COME ON – REALLY? WOULD I BOMB SYRIA IF I WERE IN BED WITH PUTIN? NO WAY – & MAN DID I BOMB THEM – BIGLY – I HATE RUSSIA – TRUST ME — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 7, 2017

we r bombing syria – while he golfs in florida WAR — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 7, 2017

So not feeling at all comfortable about this. His position on Syria suddenly changes 180 and now we're bombing them? https://t.co/d2lSynT2GO — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) April 7, 2017

World war 3 here we come — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) April 7, 2017

2017: We go to war with Syria. Refugees flee. They are turned away at the American border by the Host of Celebrity Apprentice — elan gale (@theyearofelan) April 7, 2017

No puppet, no puppet… — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) April 7, 2017

Trump on Syria: "No child of God should suffer such horror." BUT NO WAY, NOPE. THEY CAN'T COME HERE. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 7, 2017

Actor Joe Morton, 69, added, “Bombing Syria has real consequences. Syrian lives have been preempted for years. #Scandal being preempted is inconsequential.” Rosie O’Donnell, 55, got even more heated while addressing the controversial issue, writing, “I MEAN COME ON – REALLY? WOULD I BOMB SYRIA IF I WERE IN BED WITH PUTIN? NO WAY – & MAN DID I BOMB THEM – BIGLY – I HATE RUSSIA – TRUST ME. we r bombing syria – while he golfs in florida WAR.” Star Trek actor George Takei, 70, also blasted Trump for his hypocrisy.

There was an estimated 60 tomahawk cruise missiles fired from several warships stationed in the Mediterranean Sea. Trump had been extremely critical of the idea of taking military action, but reportedly changed his mind entirely after seeing footage of Syrian children fighting for their lives. The strikes are the first direct military action the US has taken against Bashar al-Assad after he seemingly ordered the gas attack in Syria killing 72 people.

Trump had flown to his home when the news broke and gave a televised address saying the chemical attack was a “disgrace to humanity.” He continued, “What [Assad] did is terrible. What happened in Syria is truly one of the egregious crimes and it shouldn’t have happened.” However, Trump’s response also pits our government against the Russians, as Vladimir Putin has been a proponent of Assad’s regime. Now, many are worried this will cause more tension.

