‘L&HH’ Star Tommie Lee Desperate To Stay On Show — ‘She’s Doing Everything She Can’

Tommie Lee has been telling her friends she won’t be leaving ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ HollywoodLife has exclusively learned. See how the star hopes to convince people she should return here!

Tommie Lee, 32, does not think she’ll be leaving Love & Hip Hop Atlanta after word got out that she was fired from the show on Apr. 5. She reportedly refuses to believe she’s off L&HH. “People are always hating on Tommie and try to drag her name in the dirt but like Maya Angelou, still she rises!” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tommie loves being on Love & Hip Hop,” the insider told us, “and she’s been telling her friends not to believe the hype because she’s not going anywhere.” She allegedly knows that she has messed up and needs to prove herself. “What she is trying to do, really desperately even, is work on her temper,” the source said. Tommie apparently has been battling with her anger since she was a child, but the high emotions on the show fuel her big reactions. “That’s been her problem since she was a little girl,” the insider said, “and these girls, like Treasure [P.], be testing her and make her go from 0 to 100.”

Tommie really wants to join the ladies in front of the camera again. She’s “not trying to jeopardize her bread from being on the show and is really doing everything she can to keep her temper in check.” Tommie was reportedly filming on vacation with her fellow cast members in Jamaica when she was fired. She allegedly posed a “security threat.” One source previously told HollywoodLife.com she was “a loose cannon” who “makes a lot of threats.” The insider added, “the producers love her because she’s so entertaining, but they have a hard time keeping her under control.”

