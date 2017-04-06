Courtesy of Twitter

There’s nothing better than a sports comeback story, and Tim Tebow is writing his own one beautifully. The former NFL quarterback hit a home run in his first at-bat with his minor league baseball season debut and we’ve got the video!

Who’s laughing now? A lot of sports fans were shaking their heads in disbelief when former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, 29, declared he wanted to re-start his athletic career in baseball back in Aug. 2016. He’s done just that, joining the Class A Columbia Fireflies and with his first at-bat for the team on Apr. 7 he knocked a home run right out of the ballpark! It was a truly magical moment that HE couldn’t believe was happening as he stopped at second base before the umpire waved him past and he did a little diggity dance of joy as he headed to round third.

He had every good reason to be so thrilled with his official minor league regular season debut with New York Mets’ low-A affiliate. He showed little promise in his Grapefruit league exhibition games with the team against other MLB opponents during the pre-season, getting a measly four hits in 27 at-bats. Now that he’s playing against a minor league competitor, he’s able to grow his talent against more evenly matched opponents. Because watching him get viciously struck out by the Washington Nationals’ NL Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, 32, was pretty sad.

Tim Tebow goes yard in his minor league debut! 😱(via @michaeluva) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

OMG HE DID IT pic.twitter.com/GSsmIgmU3k — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) April 6, 2017

His two run homer against Augusta GreenJackets lefty Domenic Mazza, 22, at Columbia, SC’s Spirit Communications Park made the crowd go wild with delight and his teammates were SO happy for him! They were waiting at home plate ready to give Tim plenty of high five’s in celebration of his massive homer over the left field fence.

The stadium was packed to see the former Denver Broncos quarterback’s first official Minor League regular season game and he definitely didn’t disappoint! We hope he continues to improve his baseball skills, because making it to the majors would be such an incredible feat after growing up playing football all of his life.

