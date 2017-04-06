Tarek El Moussa Watches Christina’s Rumored BF Play Hockey At Ducks Game: Awkward?

Courtesy of Instagram

Tarek El Moussa had a great time at the Anaheim Ducks game on April 4…but does he realize he was cheering on his ex, Christina El Moussa’s, rumored new boyfriend, Nate Thompson from the crowd!?

“At the Ducks game!” Tarek El Moussa captioned a photo of himself and three friends at the NHL match April 4. “The #pond of Anaheim. Been a #fan for many years!” Hmm…the Flip Or Flop star certainly didn’t seem to be bothered by the fact that Nate Thompson, who’s rumored to be dating his ex, Christina El Moussa, is a center for the Ducks.

Christina was first linked to Nate after she attended a Ducks game herself last month, and it was subsequently reported that they’d been seeing each other for about a month. Her rep told HollywoodLife.com that they’re “just friends,” but Christina did seem to be blushing like crazy when she was asked about him by photographers last week!

“[Christina and Nate’s relationship] would be something Tarek would really have to make a major adjustment with if it turns out to be true,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding that the 35-year-old is “even angrier” about this relationship than he was about Christina’s brief fling with Gary Anderson.

Ever since they confirmed their split in December, Christina and Tarek have been adamant that they’re still amicable (after all, they do have two kids), and have even continued to work together on Flip Or Flop. However, it’s consistently been reported that the beloved HGTV series will be ending after the upcoming season, which will reportedly only include five episodes. Oh no!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s weird that Tarek was at Christina’s rumored boyfriend’s hockey game? Do you think she’s actually dating Nate, or are they really just friends?

