Mel B Traumatized After Stephen Belafonte Split: ‘Fears She Will Never Fall In Love’

After an allegedly abusive ten-year marriage and contentious breakup from Stephen Belafonte, Mel B has been left completely distraught. Now, she’s freaking out about how this split could affect her love life in the future, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“Mel B is confident that she can make it through this challenging time in her life now that her temporary restraining order [against Stephen Belafonte] has been approved,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But the marriage has changed her. She feels like she will never be the same again. Mel feels like it will be a long time before she can trust or date anyone and she fears she will never fall in love again.”

In case you’re just catching up, Mel filed shocking court documents on April 3, claiming her ex, Stephen, got physically abusive with her on multiple occasions during their ten-year marriage. She also alleged that he got the family nanny, Lorraine Gilles, pregnant, then forced her to have an abortion and paid her $300,000. On top of this, the docs included allegations that Stephen would force Mel into three-way sex and constantly degrade her.

Mel says that whenever she tried to get out of the relationship, Stephen would threaten to ruin her career by releasing their alleged sex tapes. Finally, she got the courage to walk away, filing for divorce in March, with the date of separation listed as December 28.

Relationships have not been easy for Mel. She was married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998-2000, and in Aug. 2001, he was prosecuted for threatening Mel and allegedly attacking her sister. Although he was found guilty, Jimmy was eventually cleared by the court. After failed romances with Max Beesley and Christine Crokos, Mel’s relationship with Eddie Murphy became the subject of major media attention in 2007. She gave birth to their daughter, Angel, in April 2007, months after they broke up and after she started seeing Stephen. Mel and Stephen married in June 2007 after just four months of dating, and in her restraining order docs, she says that the first instance of alleged abuse occurred that November.

