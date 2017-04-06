Stephen Belafonte Demanding $30k A Month In Child Support From Mel B — Shocking Report

REX/Shutterstock

As if Mel B’s nasty divorce from Stephen Belafonte couldn’t get any worse, her allegedly abusive ex is now apparently demanding thousands of dollars in child support from her! But that’s not even the worst of it — a new report claims he’s also after their shared mansion! Find out here why he might get it all!

Just when we thought Mel B, 41, and Stephen Belafonte‘s, 41, divorce couldn’t get any uglier, InTouch magazine claims her producer ex is demanding a crazy-large amount of child support from the former Spice Girl. “Stephen wants a fight,” a source for the publication allegedly told the mag. Yikes! “Stephen is demanding $30,00 a month in child support from Mel and is also asking that he be given the family’s mansion.”

Mel, who shares one daughter with Stephen — five-year-old Madison Brown Belaftone, is apparently livid. And we do not blame her! After all, the singer claims Stephen physically and psychologically abused her for years — forcing her into sexual acts, punching her, and even telling her to “die” after she swallowed a bottle of pills. If Mel’s abuse claims are true, we can totally see why Mel doesn’t think she owes Stephen anything — let alone her home and tens of thousands of dollars!

“She gave him millions over the course of the 10-year marriage for real estate investments, fancy cars, and vacations,” the outlet’s insider explained. “She thinks he should start paying for things himself.” But the worst part of all? Mel may actually have no choice BUT to pay Stephen. After all, “they don’t have a prenuptial agreement,” the source revealed. “Anything can happen.”

For those who need a refresher, Mel officially filed for divorce from Stephen on Apr. 3, finally ready to end her allegedly toxic marriage. And while Mel’s claimed she’s been put through hell by Stephen, she’s reportedly more worried about her children! Not only does Mel share Madison with her ex, but she’s also the proud mother of Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 10, and Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 18. We wish the family all the best during this difficult time.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Stephen is really demanding that much money in child support? If he is, do you think he’ll actually get it?

