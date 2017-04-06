Selena Gomez V. Bella Hadid: Same Pants Showdown In Pinstripes

SplashNews

It looks like Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid share more than the same taste in guys — they also share the same sense of style! Who do you think rocked the pinstripe trend better? VOTE.

While we’re all for a twinning moment, this latest fashion face-off feels super awkward, and that’s probably because Selena Gomez

is currently loved up with Bella Hadid‘s ex, The Weeknd. It looks like these two have way more in common than we thought! Although Bella’s ex moved on with Sels, it certainly looks like he has a type — and he’s definitely attracted to stylish, leggy brunettes in pinstripes!

To be fair, the Miaou pinstripe pants are totally dominating the street-style game and trousers are trendier than ever this season. Bella’s pal, Kendall Jenner, also rocked the cool trousers — but it all started with Bella, who wore the pants in January in NYC, where she paired the cropped silhouette with trendy fishnet socks, a basic white t-shirt, jacket, and hat — and all eyes were on her when she stepped out in the interesting outfit. She’s such a trendsetter.

Sels was then spotted in the very same look come March 22 in LA, where she kept it effortlessly chic and opted for a more classic approach in a cropped mustard mock neck sweater and Robert Clergerie slides. An oversized Coach bag and sunglasses finished off her look. We especially loved this outfit because it was perfect for the transitional weather.

While Selena took a classic approach, Bella’s outfit exuded a trendy vibe — and we love how they each made the look their own. Who do you think pulled off the cropped Miaou trousers better? Check out their outfits and VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.