Scarlett Johansson: Ivanka Trump Is ‘Cowardly’ For Not Standing Up For Women’s Rights

Scarlett Johansson did not hold back talking about Ivanka Trump at the Women in the World conference on April 6. The actress sent Twitter into a frenzy when she slammed Donald Trump’s daughter for being ‘cowardly’ and ‘disappointing.’ See their reactions, here.

Many women are shocked that Ivanka Trump, 35, continues to stand behind her father Donald Trump, 70, despite his blows to women’s rights, and Scarlett Johansson, 32, is no different. She stopped by the 8th annual Women in the World Summit in New York City on April 6 to reveal to Arianna Huffington why she was so “disappointed” by the heiress.

“It’s such an old-fashioned concept that to be a powerful woman you can’t appear to be concerned [with appearances],” Scarlett explained. “Screw that, it’s so old-fashioned, it’s so uninspired and actually really cowardly.”

Of course this isn’t the first time that Scarlett has expressed her disapproval of Ivanka. The first time was when she portrayed her in Saturday Night Live’s “Complicit” sketch, where she mocked the first daughter for standing behind her father despite the fact that he does things she claims to be morally opposed to. Ivanka responded to that sketch during an interview with Gayle King, but didn’t really give a clear answer. She did say that she tells her father when she disagrees, but thinks that publicly coming out against him would be ineffective.

““I thought to myself, ‘Well that’s empowering,’” slammed Scarlett. “If you take a job as a public advocate, then you must advocate publicly.” Scarlett wants to see Ivanka speak out, since that’s the only way she can really affect change. Chelsea Handler agreed, tweeting “It’s nice when the leader of your country defends other sexual predators. Your influence is invaluable @ IvankaTrump.”

Many fans agreed with Scarlett online, tweeting their support:

@HuffingtonPost Like all of us she sees that Ivanka's full of it-just an enabler of evil who wants to preserve her own good image — Brando (@Brandossius) April 6, 2017

@HuffingtonPost Ivanka's impact won't be visible because there won't be any impact. Trump is simply using her as a prop, as he uses everyone else. — Chris Manjaro (@ChrisManjaro1) April 6, 2017

@ashpunj @VanityFair She has contributed more to empowerment of women than Ivanka has ever dreamt of doing.Ivanka was born w silver spoon 👄 — MCG (@roxie1955) April 6, 2017

@VanityFair @shannoncoulter She was a lot more generous than @IvankaTrump deserved. Vanks is not a force for good. That's why she does not want transparency. #complicit — Lori Hansen (@lorihansen_lori) April 7, 2017

However, others insisted that Scarlett was like the pot calling the kettle black, after controversially taking the lead role in Ghost in the Shell, which was originally an Asian character.

@HuffingtonPost We don't claim her racist ass anymore. She can keep her white feminist ass at home & stop pretending she's not exactly like Ivanka… ☺☺☺☺☺☺ — hec and 89 others (@HecDaevis) April 6, 2017

@Variety Which is ironic because I'm disappointed in Scarlett. — KJ (@wingster55) April 6, 2017

@VanityFair @shannoncoulter Lol after playing a Japanese character without apology, ScarJo needs to chill for a bit. — endithinks (@Endithinks) April 6, 2017

