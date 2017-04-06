Rihanna Giving Chris Brown ‘Cool Points’ For Showing Her Mother B-Day Love

REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna appreciated Chris Brown’s birthday wishes for her mother Monica Braithwaite on Apr. 6 HollywoodLife has exclusively learned. See why Rihanna though Chris’s gesture was ‘sweet and sexy’ here!

Rihanna, 27, reportedly has taken notice of Chris Brown’s, 27, birthday wishes he sent to her mother Monica Braithwaite’s 57th birthday on Apr. 6. “Rih appreciates, more than one will ever know,” that “Chris sends her mother love,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The “Umbrella” singer allegedly thought Chris’s little “Happy B Day,” on Monica’s Instagram was “so sweet, sexy even, and unexpected.”

Chris’s gesture apparently struck Rihanna as “genuine” too. “Rih knows Chris is on tour, doing his thing,” the insider told us, “but him taking time to drop her mother a special note like that on Instagram, that speaks volume to Rihanna,” the insider said. The fact that Chris reached out to her mother allegedly struck a note with her. He reportedly would always ask about her mother when they were together and treated her mom “like royalty.” His message to her “definitely earned him major cool points,” the source said.

Not everyone has been too excited about Rihanna’s reported recent reconnection with her ex. “Friends of Rihanna want her to think about what he did to her and want her to move forward and not backwards,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. People close to the “Desperado” singer worried and thought it would be best if Rihanna left her history with Chris behind her. “They understand that she and Chris had a strong bond,” the insider said, “but there are some things you just have to move on from. Her pals are hoping that she never returns to Chris even in a friends capacity.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think is up with Rihanna and Chris? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.