Overalls: How To Find The Right Pair For Your Body Type & What Shoe To Wear

Overalls are back in a big way and we’re seeing more variations of the style than ever before, from slouchy pairs to fitted and flared. How do you know which look is right for you? Anita Patrickson, the woman behind all of Julianne Hough’s major red carpet moments, offered up her tips on how you create an Instagram-worthy outfit.

“It has been around forever, it comes in and comes out,” she said of the overall trend. “I love them, I’ve always been such a big fan, because it’s such an easy way to have one awesome look without having to do too much work. For me, who is a little lazy when it comes to my own closet, it’s an easy outfit to wear. I can just throw on heels and go out, it is a bit more of a classic staple. They’ve never totally gone out, there are different variations.”

We’re seeing shortalls, baggy overalls and form-fitting flared overalls — which style should you wear and when should you rock them?

“That’s obviously dependent on the fabric and the style. You can wear them with cute chunky sneakers and a flannel tied around your waist for the weekend or a black pair with heels is perfect for an evening look. It all depends on the fabric and fit, but you can dress them up or dress them down. You can wear them with a lacy bra underneath and a cool jacket.”

How can you find the right pair for your body type?

“It’s all a matter of trying them on. If you’re shopping online, I think you should probably overbuy and just try on a bunch, because you really need to get the torso and leg proportion right for them to fit you perfectly. I have a pair I wear as trousers and I tie the arms around the waist for an effortless, undone look. The tight, sexy look is perfect for an hourglass figure. I have tall clients, and I know from when they’ve tried them on, that if you have a longer torso it might be more of a problem to find a pair that fits properly. If you’re petite, a slightly more fitted version or belted pair would suit you, since a baggy look could drown you. It’s all about the cut, unless it is a fitted look.”

What shoe should you pair them with?

“A pump is always a great idea especially if you’re wearing a slouchy pair, I love the mix of an undone silhouette and a clean, sophisticated shoe, it’s kind of like with the track pants right now, you can get away with wearing your comfy clothes out. You can also wear them with a chunky sneaker for a more casual look.”

What should you wear underneath?

“Some people might want to wear a cute little lacy bra, some might not wear anything, and some might wear a tank underneath…it depends on what sort of vibe you want to be giving off. I think it is about keeping it fashionable, keeping it cool, edging it up a little bit,” she said. “You can really express your personality and aesthetic.”

How should you style them?

“Again, it depends very much on the overalls. If they’re tight-fitted and it’s an evening look, throw a chic blazer over your shoulders. If you’re wearing a baggy pair that’s more undone, you can wear a lacy bra underneath and you might throw a big camo jacket or leather jacket on over it. With everything you wear, you want to build an overall story and work within that concept.”

Is it cool to wear overalls on a date?

“Absolutely, I think so! I think they’re super sexy and I think girls in menswear is so sexy. So, depending on your personality, go slightly more fitted if it makes you feel sexier and that will give you a boost of confidence. You can wear them everywhere, maybe not a job interview, but in any social environment.”

