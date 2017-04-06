Nikki Bella has fully accepted that she won’t be having kids with John Cena. In a new interview, she revealed that John told her he didn’t want kids a long time ago, but if John decides to change his mind, Nikki said she’s ‘totally game’ to have a baby!

Nikki Bella, 33, was asked about starting a family with new fiance John Cena, 39, and she admitted that she hasn’t even thought about having kids because John doesn’t want them. “John had mentioned this a long time ago when he wanted to get married, he said, ‘I just don’t want you to ever think that if I want to marry you and I marry you that means that I want to be a father,'” the Total Divas star told E! News.

Nikki continued, “And I told him, ‘I 100 percent agree. I know that no matter what, you don’t want to be a dad.’ So I don’t even think about that and now getting married I don’t even have hopes of a kid. If John all of a sudden one day wanted a kid? Because he’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’ Well, I’m totally game and I think my ovaries will be good for a long time.”

John and Nikki, who got engaged on April 2 during Wrestlemania 33, are so honest with each other, and we love that about them. Their love and acceptance of each other’s opinions is incredible. Nikki hasn’t given up hope completely about having kids, but at least she’ll hold no regrets if it never happens. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that if John does change his mind, he believes she’s “right person to start a family with.” He’s even thought about having kids already.

Her twin sister, Brie Bella, 33, is currently expecting her first child with husband Daniel Bryan, 35. Nikki will get a taste at what it’s like to have a kid being a new aunt, so she might even change her mind and fall in line with John!

HollywoodLifers, do you think John will change his mind about having kids?