MICHAEL! Gina Rodriguez posted the cutest photo of the ‘Jane the Virgin’ cast on set for the season 3 finale and Brett Dier is in the picture. Is Michael coming back somehow?! We have so many questions.

Gina Rodriguez, 32, has managed to break the internet with just one photo. The Golden Globe winner posted a picture of the entire Jane the Virgin cast on set as they film the season 3 finale. “My beautiful, weird, funky tv family. God. I love them all. #janethevirgin#seasonFinale,” she captioned the precious Instagram pic. Our eyes went straight to the top of the photo because BRETT DIER is there!

Brett’s character, Michael Cordero, was tragically killed off earlier in the season. Michael and Jane had just settled down, gotten married, and were ready to take on the world as a married couple. The death left fans shocked and devastated. It was just so sudden. (Michael may be dead, but we’ll always be #TeamMichael!)

With Brett, 27, on set, does this mean we’re going to be getting more Michael? Perhaps a flashback? We’re crossing our fingers! It’s been tough to get over Michael’s death, so a cameo would be a real treat.

The photo also gave us a glimpse of Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey on set. The adorable and goofy heartthrob will make his first appearance on the show in the season 3 finale and will be returning for season 4. He’ll be playing someone from Jane’s past. Maybe that other love that the narrator has referred to? We shall see how it all plays out in just a few weeks!

The Jane the Virgin season 3 finale will air May 22 on The CW.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Michael’s coming back to Jane the Virgin? Let us know your thoughts below!

