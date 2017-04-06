Melania Trump Channels Michelle Obama In Sleeveless, Printed Dress & Wide Belt

REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump rocked Michelle Obama’s go-to silhouette, a printed midi dress, as she stepped off of Air Force One in the effortless, black-and-white look. Did you love her latest outfit?

It looked like First Lady Melania Trump, 46, paid homage to former First Lady Michelle Obama with her latest dress! After all, no one loves a sleeveless, belted midi dress more than Michelle, (especially when it comes in a bold print). Melania opted for one of the trendiest spring silhouettes, the midi, as she was seen exiting Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida, with her husband, President Donald Trump, on April 6 where she sported an appropriate, chic look, accessorizing with a pair of oversized sunglasses as she cinched in her waist with a thick black leather belt and polished off the outfit with black Christian Louboutin pumps.

While the midi dress is one of the most popular silhouettes of the season, the classic, appropriate length quickly became Michelle’s go-to as she served in the White House — and who could forget her major belt obsession? Wide belts, sleeveless silhouettes, and bold patterns are all signature styles that Michelle loves, and Melania pulled off the look with ease. It totally looked like a dress we could picture on Michelle!

Melania has been by her husband’s side the past few days and seems to be taking her role as first lady more seriously. In fact, just the day before she was at the White House to welcome Queen Rania of Jordan, where she opted for a green draped ensemble which fit her like a glove.

For her latest look, she sported a more relaxed beauty routine that seemed more appropriate for her outfit.

What did you think of Melania’s latest look? Did you like her pretty, printed dress? Do you think she meant to channel Michelle? Check it out above and let us know.

